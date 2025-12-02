The Brief The Trump administration said that it will withhold SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-controlled states starting next week. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says they are taking the action because said states are refusing to provide information on the status of the aid recipients. Nearly 3 million New Yorkers depend on SNAP each month.



It was announced during President Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting earlier today that his administration will stop sending Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) payments to Democratic-controlled states if they don’t provide information on those receiving the assistance.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) oversees the food assistance program.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said they are taking the action because these states are refusing to provide information USDA FNS requested, such as the names and immigration status of the aid recipients.

Last month, Rollins said the USDA FNS is working on a major overhaul to root out waste, fraud and abuse.

Rollins said 29 states compiled with the request and that data showed 186,000 deceased men and women and children are receiving SNAP benefits and there are 356,000 duplicate enrollments.

Local perspective:

In New York, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) says nearly three million residents depend on SNAP each month. Gov. Kathy Hochul criticized what she called "an all-out war on the working class," blaming Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump for stalling emergency funds.

"We have over three million New Yorkers who could go hungry during the month of Thanksgiving," Hochul said. "Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins doesn’t seem to give a damn… She has the ability to unleash $5 billion in emergency funds sitting right there, not being used."