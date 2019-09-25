Trump meeting world leaders; expect gridlock

While talk of an impeachment inquiry is likely consuming his mind, President Trump has diplomacy to attend to.

Wednesday marks day three of the United Nations General Assembly.

The President will spend the majority of his day meeting with world leaders at the Intercontinental New York Barclay.That also means day three of gridlock, especially on the East Side of Manhattan.

Hundreds of the world’s most powerful leaders are filling city streets with their motorcades.

The gridlock nightmare is expected to last throughout the week.

The President will attend a multilateral meeting on the Republic of Venezuela, have a sit-down with the Prime Minister of Japan, and later, he’ll meet with the President of El Salvador.

The most noteworthy, though, is Trump’s 2:15 pm meeting with the President of Ukraine. The same man Trump is accused of asking to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

President Trump’s address to the General Assembly Tuesday called on member states of the United Nations to pressure Iran. This, after France, Germany and the UK have joined the US in blaming the Islamic Republic for an attack on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

“All nations have a duty to act,” Trump said, “no responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust. As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues sanctions will not be lifted, they will be tightened."

Iran denies carrying out the attack.

In Tehran, the country’s military warned the west against a military strike.

"We have repeatedly told our enemies, the sinister U.S., the sinister Zionists, that if there would be any will or act to assault this country, we will stand against them decisively," said General Mohamed Baqeri, Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces.