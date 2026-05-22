Trump expected to meet Lawler during SUNY Rockland visit

The Brief President Donald Trump is expected to visit Rockland County on Friday for an appearance at SUNY Rockland Community College in Suffern alongside Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, one of the nation’s most vulnerable House Republicans heading into the November election. The event will focus on promoting Trump’s tax law, including the expansion of the state and local tax deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, a key issue for suburban New York voters in high-tax districts like Lawler’s. Trump’s visit comes as the White House works to spotlight the president’s economic agenda amid declining approval ratings on the economy, according to a recent AP-NORC poll.



President Donald Trump is expected to visit Rockland County on Friday for an appearance with New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York’s Hudson Valley, according to information released by the White House.

Trump at SUNY

What we know:

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at SUNY Rockland Community College in Suffern, where the White House said he plans to highlight his economic agenda and promote the tax law he signed last year.

The White House says Trump’s remarks will focus on his economic agenda and efforts to lower costs for working families while contrasting his tax policies with Democrats who opposed the legislation.

NY-17 race

The appearance comes as Lawler prepares for what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races this November.

Lawler is one of only three House Republicans representing districts won by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024.

Who is Mike Lawler?

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., listens to a speaker during a "Back the Blue," campaign rally in Congers, N.Y., on Friday, October 18, 2024. Lawler is being challenged for the New York 17th Congressional District seat by former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y. Expand

Unlike some moderate Republicans in politically divided districts, Lawler has closely aligned himself with Trump, betting that support from the president will energize Republican voters in his suburban district north of New York City.

Trump formally endorsed Lawler for reelection last year while the congressman was publicly considering a run for governor of New York. Political observers viewed the endorsement as an effort to keep Lawler focused on defending the competitive House seat.

The visit also comes as the White House seeks to emphasize Trump’s economic record amid slipping public approval ratings on the economy.

Trump plans to highlight the expanded SALT deduction

The focus of Friday’s event is expected to center on changes to the state and local tax deduction, commonly known as SALT. Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act capped the deduction at $10,000.

Last year’s tax package raised the cap to $40,000 following negotiations with Republicans from high-tax states, including Lawler.

Trump's approval rating

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

About one-third of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, according to a recent AP-NORC poll, down from about 40% at the start of his second term.

Additional details about the event, including attendance information and possible traffic or security impacts, were not immediately released.