Trump Jan. 6 dossier release: 2,000-plus pages of evidence | What's in it?

A federal court has released a dossier of evidence from special counsel Jack Smith in Donald Trump’s election interference case.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan approved its release on the federal criminal docket in Washington, D.C., late Thursday, despite Trump’s weeks-long attempts to keep it private.

In her five-page ruling, Judge Chutkan stated that the strong public interest in the documents outweighs the argument for withholding them until after Election Day.

FILE - Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

What's in the docs?

The documents, totaling over 2,000 pages, include redacted witness names, some of whom may be identified from prior reports, such as former Attorney General William Barr and Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman.

The evidence features testimony from the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack, along with grand jury statements and other sealed records.

FOX TV Stations is currently reviewing the documents.

FILE - Rioters storm the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What is Trump accused of?

Trump is accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, which he lost to Joe Biden. He faces charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and conspiracy against the right to vote.

The new dossier follows a court filing from Oct. 2, which claims Trump "resorted to crimes" in his failed effort to retain power. The Justice Department contends these actions do not grant him immunity from prosecution as a former president.

Trump’s attorneys are expected to file their own brief of up to 180 pages arguing why he should not face trial after the Supreme Court’s July ruling that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for their official acts.