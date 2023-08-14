Trump issues statement after Fulton County grand jury hands up indictments in Georgia election case

article

The Trump campaign issued a statement Monday night after a Fulton County grand jury investigating the former president and his allies for wrongdoings related to the 2020 election in Georgia handed up indictments in the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state.

The Fulton County grand jurors were tasked with whether to charge the former president and others with alleged election interference.

Trump’s statement turned the table claiming the Democrats and the prosecutors are the "ones who created the corruption."

Read the full statement:

"Statement from the Trump Campaign

"Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments. Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail.

"Combined with the intentionally slow-walked investigations by the Biden-Smith goon squads and the false charges in New York, the timing of this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations.

"They could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump's successful campaign. He is not only leading all Republicans by a lot but he is leading against Joe Biden in almost every poll. President Trump represents the greatest threat to these Democrats' political futures (and the greatest hope for America).

"The legal double-standard set against President Trump must end. Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights.

"These activities by Democrat leaders constitute a grave threat to American democracy and are direct attempts to deprive the American people of their rightful choice to cast their vote for President. Call it election interference or election manipulation-it is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people. It is un-American and wrong.

"They are taking away President Trump's First Amendment right to free speech, and the right to challenge a rigged and stolen election that the Democrats do all the time. The ones who should be prosecuted are the ones who created the corruption.

"President Trump will never give up and will never stop fighting for you, as we all work to Make America Great Again in 2024."

Prosecutors in Fulton County have said in court filings that they believe Trump associates worked with state Republicans to coordinate and execute the plan. The multi-state effort was ultimately unsuccessful.

Biden won Georgia by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes.