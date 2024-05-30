Jurors to rehear key testimony before deliberations resume in Trump hush money trial

The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is to resume deliberations after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case. The 12-person jury met for about 4 1/2 hours of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict .

Besides asking to rehear testimony from a tabloid publisher and Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer , the jury also requested to revisit at least part of the judge’s hourlong instructions that were meant to guide them on the law.

It’s unclear how long the deliberations will last.

Former US President Donald Trump attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on February 15, 2024. Trump is in court ahead of a trial for illegally covering up hush money payments made to hide extramarital affairs, including with p Expand

What could a guilty verdict mean for Trump?

A guilty verdict would deliver a stunning legal reckoning for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to reclaim the White House while an an acquittal would represent a major win for Trump and embolden him on the campaign trail.

Since verdicts must be unanimous, it’s also possible the case ends in a mistrial if the jury can’t reach a consensus after days of deliberations.

Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial asked to have testimony about three critical developments in the alleged hush money scheme reread to them. Here’s what testimony they requested:

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing in his case of paying hush money to cover up extramarital affairs in New York City on February 15, 2024. Trump is in court ahead of a trial f Expand

The jury asked to rehear testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case. Here’s what they requested

FILE-A side-by-side photo of Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. (Getty Images)

What key witnesses like David Pecker, Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen testified on the stand