Jurors to rehear key testimony before deliberations resume in Trump hush money trial
NEW YORK - The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is to resume deliberations after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case. The 12-person jury met for about 4 1/2 hours of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.
Besides asking to rehear testimony from a tabloid publisher and Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer, the jury also requested to revisit at least part of the judge’s hourlong instructions that were meant to guide them on the law.
It’s unclear how long the deliberations will last.
Former US President Donald Trump attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on February 15, 2024. Trump is in court ahead of a trial for illegally covering up hush money payments made to hide extramarital affairs, including with p
What could a guilty verdict mean for Trump?
A guilty verdict would deliver a stunning legal reckoning for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to reclaim the White House while an an acquittal would represent a major win for Trump and embolden him on the campaign trail.
Since verdicts must be unanimous, it’s also possible the case ends in a mistrial if the jury can’t reach a consensus after days of deliberations.
Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial asked to have testimony about three critical developments in the alleged hush money scheme reread to them. Here’s what testimony they requested:
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing in his case of paying hush money to cover up extramarital affairs in New York City on February 15, 2024. Trump is in court ahead of a trial f
The jury asked to rehear testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case. Here’s what they requested
- Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker’s and ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s accounts of an August 2015 meeting with Trump at Trump Tower where the tabloid boss agreed to be the "eyes and ears" of his presidential campaign.
- Pecker’s account of a phone call he said he received from Trump in which they discussed a rumor that another outlet had offered to buy former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s alleging that she had a yearlong affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.
- Pecker’s testimony about his decision in October 2016 to back out of an agreement to sell the rights to McDougal’s story to Trump through a company Cohen had established for the transaction.
FILE-A side-by-side photo of Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. (Getty Images)
What key witnesses like David Pecker, Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen testified on the stand
Here’s a reminder of some key witnesses and what they had to say at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
- David Pecker: Pecker was the publisher of the National Enquirer and chief executive of its parent company, American Media Inc., during the 2016 presidential campaign. Pecker told the jury he agreed to be the "eyes and ears" of Trump’s campaign, looking out for damaging stories so they could be suppressed.
- Stormy Daniels: The porn actor, writer and director, gave a detailed and at times graphic account of a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in Nevada in 2006.
- Michael Cohen: Cohen, a flawed but vital prosecution witness, testified about working with the National Enquirer to suppress negative stories about Trump.