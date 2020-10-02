Trump Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandal arrested, was repeat offender

Detectives from LAPD on Monday arrested James Otis for felony vandalism of the Donald Trump star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Otis used a pick ax while dressed as the Incredible Hulk to destroy his star on Friday, October 2, hours after Trump had announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the second time Otis has been arrested for destroying Trump's star. Back in 2016, he defaced the star with a sledgehammer and a pick, hacking out the gold-colored name and television logo from the sidewalk monument.

Otis turned himself in at the Hollywood Station where he was questioned then booked and is being held on $20,000 bail.

This is the third time Trump's star has been replaced. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce estimated the damage to be over $3,000.



Photos from TMZ show what was left behind of the star last Friday.

Photo from TMZ shows what is left of the destroyed star Expand

The Hollywood Historic Trust moved quickly to replace the star - a process that includes laying the foundation before the medallion and lettering are embedded. By Friday afternoon, the spot was covered by plywood.

Replacement process underway after President Trump's star was destroyed

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame released the following statement:

“Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees. The stars once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk,” said Rana Ghadban, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

