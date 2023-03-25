Trump holds 2024 campaign kickoff rally in Texas

Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 campaign kickoff rally in Waco, Texas Saturday night.

Thousands of Trump supporters packed the Waco Regional Airport holding signs that read "Witch Hunt."

Trump began speaking discussed his potential indictment in New York.

"It probably makes me the most innocent man in the history of our country" said Trump.

Trump is facing potential charges as a grand jury weighs whether to indict the former president over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair during Trump's 2016 campaign. Trump addressed those charges, while at the same time insulting Daniels.

"It’s not a crime, not a misdemeanor. Not an affair."

The rally was held in the same town known for a deadly FBI siege 30 years ago that killed 76 people, including 25 children.

Trump didn't mention the significance of Waco. Instead, his 90-minute speech was spent on proclaiming his innocence.

"The fact that that language and that narrative is swirling around Waco Texas from 30 years ago...it's shocking that Trump would use that as a springboard for his views of America and potential presidential run" said political expert Basil Smilke. "We have to prepare for some type of protest."

