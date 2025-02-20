$5,000 DOGE check? Trump backs idea to send some savings to Americans

The Brief President Trump on Wednesday said he "loves" the idea of giving some of the savings from Elon Musk's DOGE back to U.S. citizens as a kind of dividend. Trump said the administration is considering a concept in which 20% of the savings produced by DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts goes to Americans. DOGE’s efforts have already led to thousands of federal government employees being fired or laid off, and some of its work is facing legal challenges.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "loves" the idea of giving some of the savings from billionaire businessman Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency – or DOGE – back to U.S. citizens as a kind of dividend.

Trump indicated support twice, first while attending an investment conference in Miami and later aboard Air Force One.

Trump backs idea of ‘DOGE dividend’ for US citizens

The backstory:

Since Trump took office in January, one of his top priorities has been cutting and reorganizing spending within the federal government – tapping Musk to lead DOGE, which has been tasked with finding what to cut. Already, DOGE’s efforts have led to thousands of federal government employees being fired or laid off, and some of its work is facing legal challenges in court.

Timeline:

In an interview that aired earlier this week with FOX’s Sean Hannity, Trump and Musk said they expect to find $1 trillion in excess federal spending that could be slashed.

Then, X user James Fishback wrote a post that tagged Musk and outlined his plan to take 20% of the savings found by DOGE to send it back "to hard-working Americans as a tax refund check. It was their money in the first place!"

Fishback noted that if DOGE achieves its goal of cutting $2 trillion in federal spending, that would provide the 78 million taxpaying households in the U.S. with about a $5,000 refund or "DOGE dividend" per household, with the remainder used to pay down the national debt.

"Will check with the President," Musk replied on Tuesday in response to the post.

What we know:

A day later, while attending the investment conference in Miami, Trump confirmed that the administration is considering a concept in which 20% of the savings produced by DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts goes to U.S. citizens and another 20% goes to paying down the national debt. Trump also said the potential for dividend payments would incentivize people to report wasteful spending.

"They’ll be reporting it themselves," Trump said. "They participate in the process of saving us money."

Later, as he flew back to Washington aboard Air Force One, he was asked by a reporter about the plan floated by Musk.

"I love it," the Republican president told reporters on the plane.

What we don't know:

Trump did not share any additional details about such a plan, or what the other 60% of DOGE's savings would go toward.