The Brief President Trump delivered a 100-minute address to Congress, focusing on immigration, the economy, and foreign policy. Elon Musk, head of DOGE, received standing ovations as Trump touted efforts to cut government waste. Democrats protested throughout the speech, with some lawmakers holding signs and Rep. Al Green being removed from the chamber after interrupting Trump.



President Donald Trump’s 100-minute address to Congress on Tuesday was marked by tense moments and sharp protests.

As he highlighted efforts to shrink the federal government, enforce border security, and confront foreign adversaries, Democrats interrupted with protests.

Tensions escalated when Rep. Al Green was removed, while adviser Elon Musk received standing ovations. Trump also announced new tariffs, a freeze on Ukraine aid, and the capture of a Kabul attack suspect.

Here are the key moments, takeaways, and fact-checks from the historic speech.

A new Emerson College Polling survey (March 3) shows President Trump's job approval remains steady at 48%, with disapproval rising to 43%. On his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, 44% of voters disapprove, 41% approve, and 15% are neutral.

Trump touts economic policies, defends new tariffs

By the numbers:

The president reaffirmed his commitment to reshaping the economy through aggressive tariff policies. On Tuesday, 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico took effect, with Trump warning that more tariffs—including reciprocal taxes—will be implemented in April.

Acknowledging concerns from American farmers and manufacturers, Trump downplayed fears of economic disruption, stating, "There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much."

Elon Musk's role in government shake-up

What they're saying:

Trump repeatedly praised Musk, the billionaire overseeing DOGE – the new agency tasked with reducing federal spending.

Musk, seated in the House gallery, received standing ovations from Republicans as Trump listed government programs he claimed wasted taxpayer dollars.

Trump accused past administrations of mismanaging federal funds and repeated widely disputed claims that tens of millions of deceased people were still receiving Social Security benefits.

Democrats responded by holding up "False" signs and audibly protesting.

Terror suspect in Kabul airport attack captured

The backstory:

Trump announced that U.S. forces captured Mohammed Sharifullah, the suspect behind the 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul’s Abbey Gate, which killed 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghan civilians.

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity," Trump said, thanking the Pakistani government for its assistance in the arrest.

Trump claims Ukraine ready for peace talks

Trump read a letter he received earlier Tuesday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that Ukraine was prepared to negotiate a peace deal with Russia.

The announcement followed Trump’s recent freeze on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, which has drawn criticism from both parties.

"We’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace," Trump said. "Wouldn’t that be beautiful?"

Here are the biggest moments from Trump’s speech.

Trump on immigration

In his speech to Congress, Trump claimed that "illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded."

While February saw the lowest arrests in decades, Border Patrol's average in the early 1960s was lower than February 2025. The government doesn’t track border totals before 1960, but in 1961, Border Patrol made an average of 1,752 arrests per month.

Trump on Social Security money

Trump said that, "Government databases list 4.7 million Social Security members aged 100 to 109, and money is being paid to many of them." However, the databases may list those people, but that does not mean they are getting paid benefits. (AP)

The agency decided not to update the database because of the cost, which would be upward of $9 million. As of Sept. 2015, the agency automatically stops payments to people who are older than 115 years old.

There’s no evidence Social Security money is being paid to many people over age 100.

Democrat's sign ripped away as Trump enters

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives as Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) holds as a sign as Trump enters the House chamber to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington Expand

During President Trump's first major speech to Congress since returning to office, protesting Democrats held signs against the administration. One of the first was a handmade sign from New Mexico Democrat Melanie Stansbury that read "This Is Not Normal." As Trump entered, he walked past Stansbury, shaking hands with Texas Republican Lance Gooden, who later grabbed the sign and tossed it in the air, according to the New York Post.

What we know:

The speech saw multiple interruptions from Democrats, with some lawmakers chanting "January 6th" as Trump spoke about law enforcement, while others silently held signs reading "Protect Veterans" and "Save Medicaid."

The most dramatic moment came when Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, interrupted Trump’s remarks about his election victory. In response, Speaker Mike Johnson ordered Green’s removal from the chamber, prompting loud cheers from Republicans and some frustration from Democrats.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Green will face any formal consequences other than his removal, or if other Democrats had coordinated similar disruptions.

The incident also raises questions about how future congressional addresses may unfold, particularly as tensions between both parties continue to escalate.

Democratic response: Sen. Elissa Slotkin slams Trump’s agenda

The other side:

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., delivered the Democratic rebuttal, sharply criticizing Trump’s economic policies and his handling of immigration and foreign policy.

"America wants change, but there’s a responsible way to make change and a reckless way," Slotkin said. "We can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country and as a democracy."

She argued that Trump’s policies would raise prices on everyday Americans and warned that his tariffs could trigger a deeper trade war.

Slotkin also took aim at Musk’s role in the administration, saying, "Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with Elon Musk and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts?"

What's next:

Trump’s speech set the stage for upcoming battles over taxes, spending, and foreign policy.

His call for mass deportations, new tariffs, and restructuring of the federal government is expected to spark fierce debate in Congress.