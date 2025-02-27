President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on March 4, marking his first major speech of his second term.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., formally invited Trump in January, writing that the address would allow him to share his "America First vision for our legislative future."

Why Trump’s speech isn’t a State of the Union

While the event will closely resemble a State of the Union address, it is not officially designated as one.

Since Ronald Reagan in 1981, newly inaugurated presidents have delivered early speeches to Congress that serve the same purpose but are not technically called a State of the Union.

What makes a State of the Union?

The backstory:

The U.S. Constitution requires the president to update Congress on the state of the nation and recommend policies, but it does not specify how or when.

Traditionally, presidents deliver a State of the Union address in January or February, outlining their administration’s priorities.

However, presidents who have just taken office typically do not deliver an official State of the Union. Instead, they give a speech to Congress that serves the same purpose but is not labeled as such.

The American Presidency Project explains that while the impact of the speech is the same, it is technically not classified as a State of the Union.

What to expect from Trump’s speech

House Speaker Mike Johnson formally invited Trump to deliver the March 4 address, calling it an opportunity to share his "America First vision" for the country’s legislative future. Trump’s speech is expected to focus on his policy priorities, economic plans, and foreign affairs agenda.

What we know:

Trump will deliver his address before a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET, following the tradition of newly inaugurated presidents.

His speech is expected to outline key legislative goals and set the tone for his second term. Democrats have announced that Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will give the party’s formal rebuttal after Trump speaks.

The event will be broadcast live on LiveNOW from FOX, which will also air the Democratic response.

What we don't know:

While Trump’s speech will likely touch on the economy, national security, and foreign policy, specific policy announcements remain uncertain. It’s also unclear how much of his address will focus on bipartisanship versus campaign-style rhetoric as he begins his second term.

Additionally, the tone and content of the Democratic response from Sen. Slotkin remain unknown, though it is expected to focus on contrasting policy priorities.