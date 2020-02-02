Trump congratulates Kansas City Chiefs of "the Great State of Kansas" in since-deleted Tweet

article

In the minutes following Super Bowl LIV, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the winner, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tweet, which has since been deleted, immediately went viral.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!" — @realDonaldTrump

The Kansas City Chiefs are from Missouri, not Kansas.

11 minutes later, the President had sent a new, corrected Tweet.