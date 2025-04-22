Trump backs Long Island school district fighting to keep ‘Chiefs’ mascot

The Massapequa School District on Long Island is now receiving support from President Donald Trump in its ongoing fight to keep its "Chiefs" mascot, despite a New York State Education Department ban on Native American-inspired names and logos.

What we know:

President Trump posted on Truth Social, calling on the U.S. Secretary of Education to "fight for the people of Massapequa," calling the idea of changing the school’s mascot "ridiculous."

The controversy stems from a 2022 mandate by the New York State Education Department that all public schools retire Native American mascots or risk losing state funding. Four Long Island school districts, including Massapequa, filed a lawsuit challenging the order, but a federal judge dismissed the case.

Now, district leaders are hoping Trump’s national spotlight on the issue will help them keep the name.

What they're saying:

The Massapequa School District’s "Chiefs" mascot has long been part of the community’s identity. Supporters of the name say it is a symbol of tradition and local pride.

"It’s been embedded in our community and our town for so long," said one resident.

"I don’t feel it’s a disgrace—if anything, we’re honoring them," said another.

A spokesperson for the New York State Education Department responded to the district’s continued pushback, saying, "If members of the Massapequa Board of Ed want to honor and respect Long Island Native American past, they should talk to the Indigenous people who remain on Long Island."

Harry Wallace, Chief of the Unkechaug Indian Nation, issued a statement calling such mascots a form of "racist symbolism."

Germain Smith, a former Shinnecock tribal councilman, echoed that sentiment in an interview.

"We’re not a symbol, we’re not history. We exist today," said Smith. "And to some Native children, it’s hurtful to see those mascots, and you wouldn’t understand that necessarily unless you grew up in a Native community."

What's next:

The Massapequa School District released a statement saying they are "honored" to receive recognition from President Trump but are not commenting on what steps they plan to take next.