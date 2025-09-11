Trump to attend Yankees game on 9/11: What to know

The Brief President Trump is scheduled to attend the Yankees-Tigers game Thursday at Yankee Stadium as the city commemorates the Sept. 11 attacks. Fans should expect heavy security, bag restrictions and significant street closures around Yankee Stadium, with gates opening at 4 p.m. There's also speculation to suggest Trump could meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, though both have denied discussing politics or a potential role for Adams.



President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Yankees game tonight at Yankee Stadium, in honor of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The president has been spotted at several sporting events this year, including the US Open men's tennis final on Sept. 7 and several UFC events.

Fans are being urged to plan ahead as significant security and street closures are expected.

All guests will go through enhanced screenings, and bag restrictions will be strictly enforced.

When is the Yankee game tonight?

Stadium gates will open to ticketed fans at 4:00 p.m. (three hours before the scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 p.m.). Guests are encouraged to arrive as close to 4:00 p.m. as possible to expedite entry.

Yankee Stadium security

Only small clutch-style purses measuring no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be allowed. Other items, including bottles, cans, liquids, laptops and tablets, are prohibited, and there is no storage area for restricted belongings.

Parking around the stadium will be limited, and several nearby streets will be closed to both cars and pedestrians.

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation, as certain areas in and around Yankee Stadium may also be restricted before, during and after the game.

Will Trump meet with Adams?

Meanwhile, speculation has surfaced that Trump could meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams while in town.

Reports last week suggested the two had already met to discuss a potential role for Adams, but both men have denied that they talked about the election or any political position. Adams has also said he has no plans to drop out of the race.