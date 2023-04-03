NYPD prepares for demonstrations ahead of Trump's arraignment

With the expected arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, security is increasing around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

"It’s pretty crazy," New Yorker Sam Smile told FOX 5.

On Sunday night, a New York Police Department police cruiser was blocking the main entrance to the District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, as barricades and media tents were set up around the area.

"This is what democracy is about," said New York Nunu Beradze.

Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned in the hush money case, setting the scene for the historic, shocking moment when a former president is forced to stand before a judge to hear the criminal charges against him. The indictment remained sealed, and the specific charges were not immediately shared, but sources told the Associated Press that he is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury.

As we have reported, Trump is expected to surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. According to sources, Trump will arrive there around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and the arraignment is expected around 2:15 p.m.

NYPD surveillance cameras placed outside Trump Tower on April 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Expand

The NYPD increased security across the five boroughs on Thursday, right after news broke that the grand Jury voted to indict Trump.

In a statement, the NYPD told FOX 5 on Sunday:

"Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights," the NYPD said. "There are no current credible threats to New York City."

