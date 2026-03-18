Truist Bank warns customers about phishing, check fraud and text scams

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The Brief Truist is warning customers about common scams targeting bank accounts. Fraudsters often pose as trusted institutions to steal personal information. Knowing the warning signs can help prevent financial loss.



Truist Bank is alerting customers to common scams targeting bank accounts, as fraudsters increasingly use texts, emails and fake alerts to steal information.

What we know:

Truist says some of the most common scams targeting customers include check fraud, phishing emails and scam text messages.

Check fraud can involve stolen or altered checks used to withdraw money from a victim’s account.

Phishing and "smishing" scams use fake emails, phone calls or text messages that appear to come from trusted sources, like a bank, to trick people into sharing sensitive information.

In many cases, scammers try to create urgency — such as claiming there’s suspicious activity on an account — to pressure victims into acting quickly.

Check fraud

Truist warns that check fraud remains one of the most common schemes targeting bank customers. This can include stolen checks, altered amounts or forged signatures used to withdraw money from an account. Criminals may also use checks that appear legitimate but are tied to fraudulent accounts.

Phishing and scam messages

Phishing scams often come through emails or text messages that appear to be from a trusted source, like a bank. Truist says these messages may include links or urgent requests designed to trick customers into sharing sensitive information such as passwords or account numbers.

Imposter scams

Imposter scams involve criminals pretending to be representatives from a bank, government agency or well-known company. Truist says these scammers often create a sense of urgency, claiming there is an issue with an account or payment that requires immediate action.

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Social engineering scams

Social engineering scams rely on manipulating people into giving up confidential information. According to Truist, fraudsters may build trust over time or use fear tactics to convince victims to send money or provide access to accounts.

One-time passcode scams

Some scammers attempt to gain access to accounts by asking for one-time passcodes sent to a customer’s phone or email. Truist warns that banks will never ask for these codes directly, and sharing them could allow fraudsters to take control of an account.

AI voice and deepfake scams

Truist says emerging scams may involve artificial intelligence, including voice cloning or deepfake technology. These scams can mimic the voice or appearance of someone a victim knows, making fraudulent requests seem more convincing.

Why you should care:

Fraud schemes are designed to look legitimate and can impact anyone, even those who don’t bank with the company being impersonated.

Once scammers gain access to personal or financial information, they may be able to drain accounts or steal identities.

What you can do:

Truist recommends customers stay cautious of unexpected messages or requests for personal information and avoid clicking suspicious links.

Customers should also regularly monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to their bank immediately.