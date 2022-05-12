Truck slams into Long Island house
NEW YORK - A sleeping teen narrowly missed being hit when an out-of-control pick-up truck smashed through their bedroom.
The truck went through a bedroom that a teen was inside in a converted garage. The family says that if the bed had been in a different spot in the room the could have been a tragedy.
It happened on Cypress Lane by Carman Ave. at around 1 a.m.
The truck kept going into a neighbor's yard and almost hit that house, too.
Nassau County police arrested the driver. It was unclear what charges they were facing.
No injuries were reported.
FOX 5 News reporter Jodi Goldberg took a photo from inside the home after the hole was boarded over. It showed how close the truck was to the bed.
A photo shows the inside of the Long Island home that a truck crashed through. (Jodi Goldberg/FOX5NY)