Truck slams into Long Island house

By
Published 
Updated 10:45AM
Westbury
FOX 5 NY

A sleeping teen narrowly missed being hit when an out-of-control truck smashed through their bedroom.

The truck went through a bedroom that a teen was inside in a converted garage.  The family says that if the bed had been in a different spot in the room the could have been a tragedy.

It happened on Cypress Lane by Carman Ave. at around 1 a.m.

The truck kept going into a neighbor's yard and almost hit that house, too.

Nassau County police arrested the driver.  It was unclear what charges they were facing.

No injuries were reported.

FOX 5 News reporter Jodi Goldberg took a photo from inside the home after the hole was boarded over.  It showed how close the truck was to the bed.

A photo shows the inside of the Long Island home that a truck crashed through. (Jodi Goldberg/FOX5NY)

