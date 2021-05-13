Truck goes off road in Palisades Park

An ice cream truck went off a park road and tumbled part of the way down a slope along the Hudson River in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

Video from SkyFOX showed the vehicle among some trees just off the Henry Hudson Drive in Palisades Interstate Park in Fort Lee just after 5 p.m.

No one was reported hurt. Parkway Police said that the "recovery" of the truck was underway.

This story will be updated if police release more information.

Advertisement