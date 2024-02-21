Truck crashes into Brooklyn Popeyes restaurant

Police say an 18-wheel truck struck another vehicle in East Williamsburg before crashing into a Popeyes restaurant Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. between Metropolitan and Vandervoort Avenues.

Authorities say the truck struck a white Subaru during the incident.

The truck's driver, a 60-year-old man, reportedly complained of a head injury and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

No arrests were made and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.