Truck crashes into Brooklyn Popeyes restaurant

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Williamsburg
Police say an 18-wheeler struck another car in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn before slamming into a restaurant between Metropolitan and Vandervoort Avenues on Wednesday.

BROOKLYN - Police say an 18-wheel truck struck another vehicle in East Williamsburg before crashing into a Popeyes restaurant Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. between Metropolitan and Vandervoort Avenues.

Authorities say the truck struck a white Subaru during the incident.

The truck's driver, a 60-year-old man, reportedly complained of a head injury and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

No arrests were made and an investigation into the crash is ongoing. 