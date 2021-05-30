Trio of suspects linked to violent, armed robberies in Manhattan: NYPD

The NYPD is seeking a trio of suspects linked to a pair of violent, armed robberies in Manhattan.

According to authorities, just after 1 a.m. on May 21, at least two of the suspects approached a 43-year-old man near Pennsylvania Plaza and hit the victim in the head, knocking him unconscious.

They then took the man's iPhone and an undetermined amount of money and fled.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

On May 23, at around 3:45 a.m., the suspects approached two men, ages 23 and 29, in Hudson River Park at Pier 45 and pulled out guns. They demanded the victim's property, taking a phone, a chain, and credit cards before running away.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.