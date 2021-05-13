Trio assaults, robs 58-year-old man in Staten Island: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for three men wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Staten Island.

According to authorities, just before 11:30 p.m. on April 30, the three suspects were near Wester Avenue and Steuben Street when a 58-year-old man approached them, complaining about loud music playing from their cars.

The trio then attacked the man, knocking him to the ground and punching and kicking him in the head and torso.

The victim's teeth were chipped and he suffered a bloody nose as a result of the attack.

The attackers then stole the victim's cell phone and wallet before fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles, including a gray Infiniti SUV.

Police describe the three suspects as dark-skinned, heavy-set men.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.