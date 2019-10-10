Trinitarios gang leader, 9 others busted for teen's murder: Cops

article

Detectives are on the hunt for five suspected members of the Trinitarios gang after arresting 10 others a day earlier for assaulting people with knives and machetes to protect gang territory, said police.

Gang leader Richard Ramirez was netted in the bust in the Bronx.

Cops also arrested alleged members of the gang in Queens and upper Manhattan on gang assault, conspiracy and attempted murder charges.

“We believe that these were random acts of violence by the Trinitarios gang protecting their territory,” Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said at a news conference. The attacks, he said, were “very vicious acts of violence with knives and machetes.”

The group of ruthless criminals was charged in multiple knife and machete assaults that occurred in 2017, added cops.

Prosecutors believe members of the Trinitarios gang were behind the gruesome murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz in 2018. His killers mistook him for a member of a rival group.

Ramirez was believed to have taken over for Diego Suero was was among the 14 people indicted last year in Guzman-Feliz's murder

The suspects were expected to be arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan.