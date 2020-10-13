'Trick-or-treating' rescue dogs nail their group Halloween costumes

These rescue dogs aced their group Halloween costumes by donning various themed outfits in anticipation of “trick-or-treating.”

Anna Schwab said this video shows her four dogs, dubbed The Rescued Boys, dressed in their costumes and waiting at her doorstep on October 4.

In the video, the dogs are seen dressed as characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Winnie the Pooh, The Lion King, and more.

“When you find the house giving out the best candy and you go back in different costumes hoping they won’t get suspicious,” their Facebook post caption read.

