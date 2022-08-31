Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.

First responders brought the girl to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, New York City police said. She may have suffered a broken leg.

The FDNY reportedly called in the city's Parks Department to help move the tree, which was blocking the road.

The Park Department is responsible for all trees on public property in the city. Residents can report damaged and fallen trees by either calling 311 or going online.