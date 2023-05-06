Trapped teenager dies after dune collapses at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

article

A Virginia teenager died after getting trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco, North Carolina.

Authorities said the victim was a 17-year-old male.

The National Park Service said Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. local time Saturday regarding a teenager getting trapped in a hole. The hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and not visible from the beachfront, authorities said.

RELATED: 25-mile string of trash on North Carolina beaches may be from Navy ship

Before first responders arrived, family and friends had been looking for the teenager and found him buried under several feet of sand. Crews worked to extract the teen while simultaneously performing CPR.

However, CPR efforts were not successful.

The teen's death is still under investigation.

"Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends," David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a news release. "We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.