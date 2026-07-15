Transformer fire in Coney Island spreads to car near boardwalk

The Brief A transformer fire broke out in Coney Island near West 36th Street between Surf Avenue and Mermaid Avenue. Flames and thick smoke were seen pouring from the scene after the fire spread to a nearby vehicle. FDNY and Con Edison crews responded, and no injuries were reported.



A transformer fire sparked a dangerous scene near the Coney Island boardwalk, sending flames and thick smoke into the air before spreading to a nearby car.

What we know:

The fire happened around 6:48 a.m. near West 36th Street between Surf Avenue and Mermaid Avenue, close to the Coney Island boardwalk.

Initial reports were for a transformer fire, but the flames quickly spread to a nearby vehicle.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the transformer area as firefighters attacked the fire from the street.

A transformer fire near the Coney Island boardwalk sent flames and thick smoke into the air before spreading to a nearby car, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters respond

FDNY crews responded with two engine companies and two ladder companies.

Firefighters knocked down the flames while dealing with the added danger of live electrical equipment.

Con Edison crews were called to the scene to secure the energized equipment and make the area safe before repairs could begin.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the transformer fire remains under investigation.