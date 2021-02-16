Transformer explodes in Hoboken knocks out power; hours later another explosion

The fiery explosion of a transformer that knocked out power to thousands in Hoboken was captured on video. Hours later, another transformer exploded in the Mile Square city.

About 5,000 residents were without power after the transformer caught fire Monday night at 11th Street and Hudson Street, said Mayor Ravinder Bhalla.

Thousands had their power restored just over an hour later.

On Tuesday morning, another transformer exploded at 14th Street and Park Avenue.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Police Chief Ken Ferrante asked people to avoid the area due to live wires on the ground.

Advertisement

"Within the last few mins, Another transformer explosion in the area of 14th-15th and Park Ave in @CityofHoboken . Please avoid the 14th & 15th St areas. @HobokenPD @HobokenFire & @HobokenOEM just arriving. Live wires down on the ground on Park Ave, @PSEGdelivers notified."