Train carrying coal derails in Colorado; no injuries reported

Colorado authorities are on the scene of a train derailment in Bennett.

It happened Wednesday morning, and authorities said the train was carrying coal.

Details are still coming in, but officials believe at least 10 cars were involved in the incident.

Union Pacific is on the scene to assess the situation.

So far, there haven't been any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.