Trader Joe's in Harlem opens today: What to know about the new location

Harlem's first-ever Trader Joe's is open for business as of Thursday.

"Harlem, NYC--Now Open!" the company posted on its website.

The new location hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for patrons in the area.

Render of the Urban Empowerment Center, courtesy of BRP Companies

Trader Joe's in Harlem is reportedly located inside a 17,800 square feet mixed-use building alongside Target, Sephora, and Pandora.

The $260 million development on 125th Street also includes 171 affordable housing units and office spaces (6sqft.com).

According to Yimby, the space also has supportive housing units for young individuals and is anchored by the National Urban League headquarters.

Current interior of the Urban Empowerment Center, courtesy of the National Urban Leauge

The store sits at 123 West 125th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

The company says it believes it has found the best location for the store.

The property is also conveniently located near the 2 and 3 trains at the 125th Street station.