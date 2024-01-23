Trader Joe's most popular products of 2024, according to customers

Get your list ready to go for your next Trader Joe's run!

The results of the grocery store chain's 15th annual Customer Choice Awards have just been revealed - read on to see if your favorite item made the prestigious list.

Keep in mind there a few new categories this year, while a few of the products that have repeatedly ended up on the list year after year - such as the Mandarin Orange Chicken, Soy Chorizo, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups - have been inducted into a separate "Hall of Fame" list. The products on the HOF are no longer eligible for the Customer Choice Awards.

In years past, the awards were split into 16 categories, with one winner and four runners-up for each, for a total of 80 popular items.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 30: A Trader Joe's store in Riverside, CA, November 30, 2006. Trader Joe's is a chain of grocery stores that will be affected by Tesco's move into the United States. Cheshunt, England-based Tesco Plc plans to create a U.S. co Expand

This year, the awards were simplified and cut down to ten categories.

Coming in at number one for the second-straight year is the Chili and Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips for two categories - Best Overall Favorite and Best Snack. The gluten-free chips are described by the store as "spicy, ire-zest-tible little scrolls made from stone ground corn masa. The chips are cut & rolled a little thicker for additional crunch."

Runners-up for the overall top spot included the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (#2), Kimbap (#3), Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings (#4) and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (#5).

Here's a look at the rest of the categories and winners:

Best Trader Joe's Beverage: Apple Cider

Although it is a seasonal favorite, TJ's fans just can't drink up enough of the chain's delicious spiced cider. Some of the other top runners included the Triple Ginger Brew and 100% Tangerine Juice.

Best Trader Joe's Cheese: Goat Cheese

Step aside cheddar and mozzarella. This year, Goat Cheese reigned supreme among customers. Some of the varieties customers mentioned they loved included the Crumbled version often sprinkled into salads, as well as the spreadable Chèvre With Honey.

The limited Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip came in second, followed by Burrata.

File photo of Trader Joe's cart on March 17, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Best Trader Joe's Produce: Bananas

Who doesn't love a good banana? And at just 19 cents (regular) and 29 cents (organic), customers said it was one of the best deals.

The chain's Teeny Tiny Avocados came in second, followed by the Honeycrisp Apples.

Best Trader Joe's Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

The perfect duo, isn't it? Customers say the rich dip marrying spinach and artichokes with Swiss and Parmesan cheeses can be utilized at any function for any occasion and is extremely versatile.

The Mac and Cheese Bites and Parmesan Pastry Pups came in second and third, respectively.

A woman shops at Trader Joe's at on March 23, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Best Trader Joe's Breakfast and Brunch Item: Hashbrowns

What breakfast (let's be honest, even lunch and dinner, too!) wouldn't be complete without a crispy hashbrown patty? The Trader Joe's morning favorite comes in a 10-pack which customers loved for its convenience and tastiness.

Runners up included a variety of croissants - Chocolate, Almond, and Double Chocolate.

Best Trader Joe's Lunch and Dinner Item: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Shoppers say this frozen lunch/dinner option is both convenient and flavorful, especially if you're craving something super delicious in a pinch. It beat its cousin, the Chicken Tikka Masala, as well as the other runner-ups- Steamed Pork & Ginger, Chicken Soup Dumplings and Vegetable Fried Rice.

Best Trader Joe's Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you've never had the Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, run - don't walk - to your nearest Trader Joe's right now. It's basically two chocolate chip cookies stuffed with vanilla ice cream, and while it may sound mundane, customers say it's anything but.

Runners-up included the Mint Chip Ice Cream, miniature Hold the Cone! ice cream cones and the seasonal Almond Kringle.

File photo of Trader Joe's in Buffalo, NY. (Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Best Trader Joe's Bath, Body, and Home Item: Brazil Nut Body Butter

In the only non-edible category, TJ's summer skincare product ranked number one, with customers saying the rich moisturizer offers a great scent reminiscent of salted caramel and pistachio.

It beat out Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 and the Coconut Body Butter.



