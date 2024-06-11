Trader Joe's mini cooler bags: Description, cost, where to find them

It's a bird...it's a plane...it's Trader Joe's mini tote bags.

The new viral Mini Insulated Tote Bags are literally flying off the shelves at a store near you.

Less than a week after its release, customers reported witnessing the bags flying off the shelf.

"Just be sure to pick up a Tote or two while you can— supplies are limited, and they’re sure to fly off the shelves!" — Trader Joe's

"There was a long line outside before it opened at 8AM. After I got mine, I heard someone say, ‘we are out, in just 4 minutes.’ I looked at the time and yep, 8:04 AM indeed. Sold out! Wow!" one user wrote on Instagram.

Where to find the Trader Joe's mini cooler bags

Can't find them? Have no fear, the limited edition bags are reselling for just under a hundred bucks.

The Trader Joe's mini cooler bags are made to keep snacks, drinks, and groceries cool. Learn more about the cooler bags here.

Shoreview, Minnesota. Trader Joe's, an American chain of grocery stores does not have sales, coupons, loyalty programs or membership cards. It has good prices and the best products available for its customers. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal I Expand

Despite several disappointed customers in search of the bag, Trader Joe’s says they were warned.

"…Consider yourself fairly warned: these Totes are totally destined to become the next craze!" the product's description read.

The grocery chain likely based its predictions on previous successes like the mini tote bag frenzy, or the regular-sized insulated bags which were just as popular.

Now, one listing for two mini insulated totes is going for over $150.00 on eBay, with other listings averaging around $80 resale.

One customer said reselling the products for nearly $100 "should be illegal."

Trader Joe's store in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Trader Joe's insulated tote bag

The cooler bags come in a variety of summer colors and are said to be great for keeping snacks and drinks chilled.

Here are some other specs:

Features insulated walls, a zipper top, two reinforced handles

Has a 1.5 gallon capacity

Usually around $3.99 each

Comes in two colors teal and magenta

"That said, they’re also perfectly sized for everyday use, like as a lunchbox for school or work."