Trader Joe’s egg salad, potato salad products recalled amid listeria concerns

Select egg salad and potato salad products sold at Trader Joe’s are being pulled from the shelves amid a larger recall involving Georgia-produced hard-boiled eggs linked to a listeria outbreak.

Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. said that the voluntary recall affects Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, six ounces and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 ounces, marked with “Use By” dates through December 27.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the products sold at Trader Joe’s. However, the investigation into the listeria outbreak has found at least seven illnesses across five states including at least four hospitalizations and one death.

Consumers who have purchase the recalled products from Trader Joe’s are encouraged to throw them out or return them.

