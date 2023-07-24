Trader Joe’s cookies recalled for possibly containing rocks

article

Trader Joe’s is recalling two types of cookies that the grocer said were found to possibly contain foreign material.

Trader Joe’s said it was alerted by their supplier that the cookies may contain rocks.

The two types of cookies included in the recall are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752).

The product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

These items are no longer available in-stores, and Trader Joe’s is urging anyone who purchased or has a container to not eat them.

"We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the grocer said .

This story was reported from Detroit.