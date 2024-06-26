Tractor trailer crashes into Carteret, New Jersey house

A tractor trailer crashed into a house in Carteret, New Jersey on Wednesday.

"It is to our understanding that the driver had a medical incident before crashing into the house, the town of Carteret said in a Facebook post. There is no word yet on what their medical condition is.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Chrome Avenue off of Industrial Highway/ Middlesex Avenue.

The Facebook post from My Carteret said road closures are expected as the police and fire department are at the scene.

5 officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one inside the house was hurt.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver and the families whose house was hit," the post said.

