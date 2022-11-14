Toys are getting smaller this holiday season, here's why

Toy companies are shrinking the size of toys. They claim that it is an effort to keep prices lower this Christmas season, and help shoppers deal with inflation.

Smaller toys mean lower prices to help cash-strapped consumers.

MGA Entertainment, a manufacturer of children's toys and entertainment products, is releasing 200 toys priced at or below $10.

Canada-based manufacturer WowWee has a downsized version of one toy called Got2Glow Fairies. The smaller costs $25 instead of $40 for the normal-sized version.

Retailers such as Walmart and Target are also marking down toy prices in an effort to get consumers to buy.