Tour bus driver slashed in face near Port Authority Bus Terminal

The driver of a double-decker tour bus was recovering after being slashed in the face near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The bus was in Hell's Kitchen near the area of West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when the driver confronted a panhandler.

The man then slashed the driver in the face with an unknown object, said the NYPD.

The suspect fled but was arrested nearby a short time later.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital in stable condition.

Charges were pending against the suspect.