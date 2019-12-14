Topeka will pay you $15K to move there

article

The capital of Kansas is willing to pay peope a whopping $15,000 to move there.

Officials in Topeka approved the new program, called “Choose Topeka,” which offers incentives in the hope of attracting more people to live and work there.

It partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 for those who buy a house.

It will only be available for 40 to 60 new residents. The city hopes it will boost the area’s population and economic development.