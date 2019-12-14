Expand / Collapse search

Topeka will pay you $15K to move there

Published 
Kansas
FOX 5 NY
article

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Topeka, the capital city of Kansas and the county seat of Shawnee County, is a small city of 127,473 residents. Its metropolitan area has around 233,000.

KANSAS - The capital of Kansas is willing to pay peope a whopping $15,000 to move there.

Officials in Topeka approved the new program, called “Choose Topeka,” which offers incentives in the hope of attracting more people to live and work there. 

It partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 for those who buy a house.

It will only be available for 40 to 60 new residents. The city hopes it will boost the area’s population and economic development. 

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------