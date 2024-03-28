Map: The top Easter candy in your state for 2024

article

The Easter Bunny’s annual visit is just days away, so what will likely be in your Easter basket this year? Depends on where you live – and whom you ask.

Food delivery companies DoorDash and Instacart have both released their maps of the most popular sweet treats in each state, based on 2023 data. The clear takeaway is that Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs – along with their less festive standard cup version – are the nation’s most-purchased treat, but beyond that, there were some key differences in their findings.

Instacart noted the debut of the Kinder Joy chocolate candy egg, which includes a tiny toy. A similar version has been a staple in Europe for years but is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S.

File: A little boy holds up his two chocolate Easter bunnies. Photographed in March 1986. (Photo by Wolfgang Eilmes/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Instacart top Easter candy

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Cadbury Milk Chocolate Easter Candy Starburst Easter Jelly Beans Kinder Chocolate Candy Egg with toy Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs Lindt Hollow Milk Chocolate Peeps Yellow Marshmallow Chicks M&M’s Easter Milk Chocolate Candy

DoorDash, meanwhile, found variety packs popular with Easter shoppers and offered a different list.

DoorDash top Easter candy

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies Cadbury Creme Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Candy Starburst Jelly Beans Original Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy Share Pack Snicker's, Twix, Milky Way & More Assorted Easter Chocolate Candy Bulk Variety Pack Galerie Value Jelly Beans Filled Egg Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs Peeps Marshmallow Chicks Candy Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Easter Bunny

Map: Easter candy by state

Chocolate prices up, but so are profits

If you’re buying chocolate this Easter, you may find yourself paying more. Sugar prices are up, and cocoa supply issue have driven the cost of chocolate higher.

Candy manufacturers are passing those costs along to consumers – and then some. Hersey’s net profits leaped to 16.7% in 2023 from 15.8% in 2022, while Mondelez reported a spike in its profits to 13.8% in 2023 compared to 8.6% in 2022.

FULL STORY: Chocolate prices surge as Hershey, Cadbury report higher profits

Why is Easter so early this year?

In 2024, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31. But why is the holiday coming earlier than usual, and how is it determined? According to experts, it has to do with a full moon.

Easter always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon, which is specifically the first Sunday following the full moon that occurs on or after the March or spring equinox. Note that the spring equinox date used by the Christian Church is always March 21 to simplify matters.

FULL STORY: Easter 2024: Why is holiday so early this year?