Celebrating 50 years of community and culture at Toñita's in Brooklyn

From its walls covered in pictures and Puerto Rican flags, Toñita's in Williamsburg has stood the test of time.

This weekend, Toñita's celebrated 50 years. It’s believed to be the last remaining Caribbean social club in the area.

"Every Puerto Rican throughout the diaspora and even in Puerto Rico have come here," says Jacqueline Acosta, who grew up in Williamsburg.

The owner is Maria Antonia Cay from Juncos, Puerto Rico, but to the community, she’s known as Toñita. Her family and volunteers help run the social club.

"She gives food away, she cooks every single day for these people, so they can have a warm plate of food," says Silvia Rosado, Toñita’s daughter.

"This is not about money for Mami, it's about a sense of community." — Silvia Rosado

The location was established in the 70s when baseball leagues in the area didn’t have a place to meet. Over the years, it turned into a social club and a place that Latinos can call home.

The club has caught the attention of big name artists, including Bad Bunny, who stopped by two years ago. It has also served as the backdrop for Maluma and Madonna’s Rolling Stone shoot.

As Williamsburg has changed over the years and been faced with gentrification, Toñita’s social club has remained a fixture. Toñita has been offered millions of dollars to sell the building. Her daughter tells FOX 5 NY she has repeatedly turned them down.

"She refuses to sellout, that's not what it is for her. This is not about money for Mami, it's about a sense of community," says Rosado.

For now, Toñita is showing no signs of slowing down. The plan is to continue to provide a safe haven for Latinos in NYC.