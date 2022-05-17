Teens trapped in sand at Jersey Shore beach; 1 dead

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Two siblings were buried in the sand at a Jersey Shore beach when the hole they were digging caved in on them, killing one of them, police said.

Police officers and medics responded to a beach entrance near Seaview Road in Toms River just after 4 p.m., according to the Toms River Police Department.

Crews rescued a 17-year-old girl from the sand, police posted on Facebook , but her brother, Levy Caverley, 18, died.

"The family was visiting from out of town and spent the afternoon at the beach," police said. "Emergency crews from neighboring towns also responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts."

The family was visiting Toms River from Maine.

Advertisement

Video from SkyFOX showed more than a dozen emergency responders and a backhoe at the site.