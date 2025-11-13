Nearly $10k in Pokemon, baseball cards stolen from SoHo card shop
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the person who stole nearly $10,000 worth of collectibles from a Tom Brady-backed card shop in SoHo last month.
Trading cards stolen
What we know:
The crime happened just before noon on Oct. 20, at the CardVault store on Lafayette Street.
According to the NYPD, the suspect tried to purchase some cards with a credit card, but the payment was declined. That's when they said the suspect manually used the touch-to-pay system without the employee knowing to bypass the transaction.
The suspect then walked off with more than $9,700 of baseball and Pokemon cards.
The person suspected of stealing more than $9,700 in trading cards from a SoHo card shop on Oct. 20, 2025. (Credit: NYPD)
What you can do:
Police described the suspect as a man with medium complexion who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, hoodie and shorts, white socks and sneakers and carrying a multicolored bag. Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.