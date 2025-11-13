Nearly $10k in Pokemon, baseball cards stolen from SoHo card shop

article

The Brief The NYPD is searching for the person who stole thousands of dollars of collectibles from a card shop in SoHo. Police said the man manually bypassed the payment system. Nearly $10,000 of baseball and Pokemon cards were taken.



The NYPD is searching for the person who stole nearly $10,000 worth of collectibles from a Tom Brady-backed card shop in SoHo last month.

Trading cards stolen

What we know:

The crime happened just before noon on Oct. 20, at the CardVault store on Lafayette Street.

According to the NYPD, the suspect tried to purchase some cards with a credit card, but the payment was declined. That's when they said the suspect manually used the touch-to-pay system without the employee knowing to bypass the transaction.

The suspect then walked off with more than $9,700 of baseball and Pokemon cards.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The person suspected of stealing more than $9,700 in trading cards from a SoHo card shop on Oct. 20, 2025. (Credit: NYPD)

What you can do:

Police described the suspect as a man with medium complexion who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, hoodie and shorts, white socks and sneakers and carrying a multicolored bag. Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.