Toddler grazed by bullet in the Bronx, suspect at large: Police

A 2-year-old was shot in the Bronx Saturday, and police are in search of a possible suspect.

Shots went off near Grand Concourse and East Fordham Road in broad daylight around 2 p.m., police said.

The suspect was last seen on Creston Avenue wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt. The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s.

The toddler is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene where there is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.