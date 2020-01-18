Toddler leads preschool lunch prayer before enjoying a meal with classmates

Three-year-old Makhi from Missouri said a prayer for his preschool classmates before they shared lunch together.

His mom, Ranisha Martin, captured the sweet video on her Instagram, saying "It don't get no better than this."

We might have to agree with her.

"I really do adore this kid," she said lovingly about the toddler.

A little over a week later, Martin posted a video of Makhi saying, "Thank you so much," in response to all the love he's receiving on social media.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.