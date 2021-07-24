Expand / Collapse search

Child hospitalized after falling 10 floors from Bronx apartment

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Bronx
A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx is fighting for his life after falling 10 floors from an apartment building.

NEW YORK - A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling 10 floors from an apartment building in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 1500 Noble Avenue.

The boy apparently fell from a 10th-floor balcony or window.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition. 

An investigation is underway into the incident.

