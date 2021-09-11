Toddler horrifically murdered, 23-year-old man charged in the Bronx: NYPD

article

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder and sex abuse after the horrific death of a 1-year-old toddler in the Bronx this week.

According to authorities, on September 9, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unconscious child inside of an apartment at the Webster Houses on East 169th Street in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx.

Police found 1-year-old Legacy Beauford inside of the apartment's bedroom, and EMS transported the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Keishawn Gordon, 23, of the Bronx and charged him with murder, manslaughter, sex abuse and aggravated sex abuse in connection with Legacy's death.

The medical examiner will determine the boy's cause of death.

