Toddler dies in Harlem homeless shelter

Police were investigating the death of a young child in a Harlem homeless shelter.

2-year-old Mariya Huebler was found in the building on Hamilton Place at about 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

The NYPD says Huebler was unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS responded and took her to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

