Expand / Collapse search

Today is National Regifting Day!

Published 
Consumer
FOX 5 NY
article

A file image shows Santa Claus holding a wrapped gift on Dec. 21, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Thursday, December 19 is National Regifting Day!

Research shows that about 40 percent of office party gifts are re-gifted without ever being used.

National Regifting Day is always celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas. While it may seem like a sustainable and cheap way to gift. 

While it may seem like a sustainable and cheap way to gift, there are some regifting tips you should take into consideration. Try to avoid regifting handmade items and anything that’s personalized and gifts that have a special meaning for the original giver. 

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------