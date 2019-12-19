Today is National Regifting Day!

article

Thursday, December 19 is National Regifting Day!

Research shows that about 40 percent of office party gifts are re-gifted without ever being used.

While it may seem like a sustainable and cheap way to gift, there are some regifting tips you should take into consideration. Try to avoid regifting handmade items and anything that’s personalized and gifts that have a special meaning for the original giver.