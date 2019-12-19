To Kill a Mockingbird headed to MSG

The hit Broadway play "To Kill a Mockingbird" is a fan favorite at the Shubert Theatre. But now it's making history yet again.

On February 26th - the stage adaptation of Harper Lee's iconic book will be performed for 18,000 public school kids (from all 5 boroughs), at Madison Square Garden - free of charge to the students. It will be the first-ever Broadway show performed on-stage at MSG.

Just after the actors left the stage, FOX 5 caught up with Nick Robinson (best known for “Jurassic World” and “Love, Simon.”) His first ever stage show was Mocking Bird. Now it's full circle, as he makes his Broadway debut as Jem Finch.

Actor Ed Harris takes on the role of Atticus Finch, and explained the importance of New York students learning the story of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

The play holds the title of the most successful American play in Broadway history. The production has now amassed a total gross of more than $100,000,000.