NYC seeks federal aid for influx of asylum seekers if Title 42 ends

The possibility of a thousand migrants arriving in New York City every week has been put on pause. Title 42 was set to expire on Wednesday. But in a surprise move, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the order to lift the policy and gave the Biden administration a day to respond.

Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy, has prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. since March 2020. The end of Title 42 would mean that the U.S. would once again accept asylum seekers.

As word spread that Title 42 was set to expire, thousands more migrants packed in shelters on Mexico's border with the U.S.

"I want to be very clear here," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said before the court's decision. "The fact that Title 42 is over doesn't mean the border is open."

The city of El Paso just declared a state of emergency as thousands of migrants began crossing the border. This is just the beginning, according to U.S. border authorities, who are predicting the country will see an even larger influx of unlawful crossings, estimated to surge from 7,000 to 18,000 per day.

Chief Justice John Roberts put the expiration of Title 42 on hold and asked the Biden administration to respond to the issue by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

What does that mean for the Biden administration?

"Well the mayor's indicated if there are more migrants, they're going to be looking for more federal funds," Imran Ansari, a legal analyst, said.

"Every service we provide is going to be impacted by the influx of migrants in our city," Mayor Eric Adams said.

More than 30,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since the spring, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

If Title 42 ends, the city estimates that 1,000 asylum seekers will arrive in the city each week. Adams said he is now requesting $1 billion from the federal government to help cover the costs.

New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Murad Awawdeh said federal funding is not unprecedented.

"We just did it for the Afghan community that has been coming and the Ukrainian community that has come over here this past year," Awawdeh said. "So it's not a large ask to make, we just need the Biden administration to step up into leadership in this moment."

The Biden administration wants Title 42 to end, providing migrants fleeing violence, persecution and poverty a chance at the American dream. With states refusing to cover the costs of massive surges alone, the White House will have to weigh the costs of allowing Title 42 to expire.

"Biden… needs to have a unified policy," Ansari said. "If you will, so that the polarizations between Republicans and Democrats doesn't grow larger, but the best interests of the country, with its immigration policy, is kept in mind."

With The Associated Press.