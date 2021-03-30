‘Titanic 2,’ ‘The VelociPastor’: These movies actually exist, and you can stream them free on Tubi

article

"Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf," "VelociPastor" and "Lavalantula" may sound like April Fool’s prank titles, but the films are very real, and are available to stream for free on Tubi.

Every once in a while, a movie or show comes along that has such an outlandish plot, cringe-worthy dialogue or less-than-perfect CGI that makes it so bad, it’s good.

For April Fool’s Day, Tubi has a curated list of its campiest titles — from priests that turn into dinosaurs to the Titanic sequel you never wanted. Fool all of your friends and family by suggesting these titles on April 1 and see if they believe the movies are real.

These titles are no joke:

2012: Ice Age (2011) - Starring Patrick Labyorteaux and Julie McCullough.

"When a volcanic eruption in Iceland sends a glacier hurtling toward North America, a family struggles to escape the onslaught of the coming ice age."

Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2011) - Starring Alan Bagh, Whitney Moore, Adam Sessa, Colton Osborne and Mona Lisa Moon.

"Midnight movie cult-favorite about a picturesque California town under attack by millions of killer birds that swoop in and wreak bloody havoc."

Lavalantula (2014) - Starring Steve Guttenberg and Nia Peeples.

"B-movie monsters and disaster shock collide when volcanic eruptions in LA unleash a horde of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas."

Komodo vs. Cobra (2005) - StarringMichelle Borth, Michael Pare and Ryan McTavish.

"While searching for a research lab on a remote island, a group of activists discovers two giant reptilian creatures have escaped the facility."

Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) - Starring Gregory Walcott, Mona McKinnon, Duke Moore and Tom Keene.

"Hailed as the worst film ever made, the cult classic features evil aliens who aim to conquer Earth by reviving corpses buried in a Hollywood cemetery."

Poseidon Rex (2014) - Starring Brian Krause, Anne McDaniels, Steven Helmkamp, Pulu Lightburn and Candice Nunes.

"A coastal island near Belize is in a grip of bloody terror when deep-sea divers accidentally awaken an ancient, prehistoric monster from the past."

Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf (2015) - Starring Casper Van Dien, Catherine Oxenberg and Jennifer Wenger.

"When a mad scientist mixes the genes of a killer whale and a wolf, it creates the Whalewolf, and it's up to Sharktopus to stop it."

The VelociPastor (2019) - Starring Alyssa Kempinski, Greg Cohan and Claire Hsu.

"In this cult film sensation, a newly orphaned priest travels to China in search of spirituality and instead gains the power to turn into a dinosaur."

Titanic 2 (2010) - Starring Bruce Davison, Brooke Burns, Marie Westbrook and Shane Van Dyke.

"A century after the fateful voyage of the original, modern luxury liner Titanic II sets sail. Will this ship suffer the same fate as her namesake?"

